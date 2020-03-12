Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of Neenah worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 527.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Neenah by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Neenah by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NP traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.76. 4,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50. Neenah Inc has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

