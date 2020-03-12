Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,597,000 after buying an additional 216,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,023 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,721,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,944,000 after acquiring an additional 796,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $5.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 567,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,883,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

