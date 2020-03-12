Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 304,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,068,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,793 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 547,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 127,964 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,954. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

