Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.19.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded down $15.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,282. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

