Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 667 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,352 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 693,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,789,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,276.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,495,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3,223.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 422,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,773,000 after acquiring an additional 436,413 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO traded down $8.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.18. 254,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average is $122.59. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.26.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.