Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,627,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 56,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 553,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $16,569,576.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,659,367 shares of company stock valued at $45,811,153. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.59. 316,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,689. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

