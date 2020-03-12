Neo Ivy Capital Management Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $12.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 237,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,689,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day moving average is $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $111.71 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

