Neo Ivy Capital Management Decreases Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,254 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,784,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 762,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,315. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

