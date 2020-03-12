Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $108,000 Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000.

SEAS stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 349,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,450. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

