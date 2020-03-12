Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.11. 308,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,257. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

