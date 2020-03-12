Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3,212.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $757,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

