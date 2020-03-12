Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $51,000 Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 203,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,934. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc Corp has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $23.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $407,750 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.