Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $54,000 in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.