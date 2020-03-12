Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $69,000 in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,284,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 612,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,565,000 after purchasing an additional 352,578 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

ABMD traded down $13.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 102,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,688. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $147.07 and a one year high of $348.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.57.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

