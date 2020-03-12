Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $71,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,605 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 430.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 293,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 263,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 398,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.62. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

