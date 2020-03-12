Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $74,000 in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $154.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. 808,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,583,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 278.95%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,622 shares of company stock worth $36,585,212. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

