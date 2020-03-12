Neo Ivy Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 114,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,242 shares of company stock worth $102,636,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.