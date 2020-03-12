Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $149,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.06. 5,557,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,410,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.