Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVI. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE CVI traded down $3.84 on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 76,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.