Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Healthequity by 47.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 46.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Healthequity stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,578. Healthequity Inc has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

