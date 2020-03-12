Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,315,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,559,000 after buying an additional 144,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Newell Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,276,000 after buying an additional 66,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Newell Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,544,000 after buying an additional 1,259,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after buying an additional 87,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,043,000 after buying an additional 1,203,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 445,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,210. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.