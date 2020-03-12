Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 897 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,673. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

