Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 1,477 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,766 shares of company stock worth $55,763,534. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

WDAY traded down $9.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.06. 357,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,579. Workday Inc has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

