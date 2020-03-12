Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 25,825 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,825 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.46. 679,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,633. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exelixis from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,139 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

