Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $111,000 Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 275,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,339 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,808.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,892 shares of company stock worth $2,609,084 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

