Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $124,000 Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in New York Times by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of New York Times by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1,166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 244,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

NYSE NYT traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,401. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

