Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $37,000 Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

CNO Financial Group stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.57. 150,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.24. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

