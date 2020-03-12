NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.70

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$15.70 ($11.13) and last traded at A$16.20 ($11.49), with a volume of 532461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$16.33 ($11.58).

The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a PE ratio of -48.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25.

Get NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This is an increase from NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR’s payout ratio is presently -96.15%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.