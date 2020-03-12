Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Northwest Natural worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,462 shares of company stock worth $536,555 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWN traded down $10.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.19. 33,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.42. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.21%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.