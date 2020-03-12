Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Increased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Novartis were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Novartis by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,492,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.31. 341,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,712. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $194.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

