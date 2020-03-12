Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.38. 246,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,936,572. The firm has a market cap of $342.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.41. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.