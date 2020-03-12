NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 158,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $85,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in NVIDIA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 15,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 154,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $29.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.90. 1,924,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,416,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.89 and its 200-day moving average is $219.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

