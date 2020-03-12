Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 1,947 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.2% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $100.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,114.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,435.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,324.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

