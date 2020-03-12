Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) CFO Melvin Carlisle Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) CFO Melvin Carlisle purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $11,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 218,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,299. The company has a market cap of $205.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

OCSI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSI. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

