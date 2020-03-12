Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) CFO Melvin Carlisle Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) CFO Melvin Carlisle purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $11,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Oaktree Strategic Income stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 218,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,299. The company has a market cap of $205.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $8.81.
Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
OCSI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSI. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.
About Oaktree Strategic Income
Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.
