Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 146,572 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Oceaneering International worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 436,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,220. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $452.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis purchased 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roderick A. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 34,780 shares of company stock worth $144,142. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

