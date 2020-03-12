ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,427 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.38% of ONEOK worth $120,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ONEOK by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,950. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

