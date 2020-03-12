Owens & Minor, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 78.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Owens & Minor has a dividend payout ratio of 1.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.
Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $281.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.43.
A number of analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
