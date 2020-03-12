Owens & Minor, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 78.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Owens & Minor has a dividend payout ratio of 1.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $281.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

