Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($1.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 139.23% and a negative net margin of 814.23%.

Shares of Pacific Drilling stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 806,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,854. Pacific Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACD. Evercore ISI lowered Pacific Drilling from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

