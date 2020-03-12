Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Announces Earnings Results

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $379.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.77 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Shares of PKOH stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 75,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.26. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $616,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

