PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of ($5.80) million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of PDLI stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.92. 100,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,455. The company has a market capitalization of $360.82 million, a P/E ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 0.59. PDL BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PDLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.