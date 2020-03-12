Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $12.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.54. The company had a trading volume of 499,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average of $198.32. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

