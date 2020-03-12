Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,164.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 83,804 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $9.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 50,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,670. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

