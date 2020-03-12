PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of below $0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of below $700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.61 million.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.36.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

