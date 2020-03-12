Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $53.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Perrigo traded as low as $40.58 and last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 122047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

