Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 10,142 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.42.

PEP stock traded down $14.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,821. The company has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.37 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

