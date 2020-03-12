Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 13,992 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,824 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $17,948,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

NYSE BK traded down $4.68 on Thursday, hitting $29.52. 1,376,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,118,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

