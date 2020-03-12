Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 22,781 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.27% of Werner Enterprises worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 125,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

