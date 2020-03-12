Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 527,642 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,642 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.33% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $23,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,662. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

