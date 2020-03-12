Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 9,790 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $4.82 on Thursday, hitting $74.43. 3,742,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,110,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $208.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

