Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,680 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.46% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $34,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after acquiring an additional 353,231 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 401,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $12.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.26 and a 200 day moving average of $145.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

